Hurriyat (M) express concern over plight of prisoners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Hurriyat (M) expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails of Jammu and Kashmir and outside said the Kashmiri political prisoners are deprived of the basic facilities including proper medical aid and other facilities as provided in jail manual, adding, majority of them are facing severe ailments.
The spokesperson of the amalgam said to prolong the detention of these Kashmiri prisoners, authorities deliberately don't produce them before the courts on time and most of the time the family members are even not even allowed to meet them.
The spokesperson said the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners especially lodged in Tihar, Katua, Udhampur, Kot Balwal, Rajasthan and other jails facing the wrath of jail authorities should serve an eye opener for the Human Rights Organizations to see how these prisoners are being subjected to Political vendetta.
The Hurriyat said that not only the political prisoners but their families as well are going through a continuous trauma. Hurriyat said that the prolonged illegal detention of its leader and media advisor Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam has given rise to serious concerns about his health as he is already suffering from various ailments, adding, the political vendetta is posing a great threat to his life.
The Hurriyat said that the prolonged detention of Shahid has taken a toll on his family as his wife recently had a major brain stroke and was hospitalized.
Meanwhile to inquire about the health of Shahid ul Islam’s wife APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Bilal Ghani Lone visited the family and prayed for her early recovery.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz, a delegation led by Youth leader Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad visited SKIMS Soura and took appraisal of the health status of several injured persons, wounded in recent forces firing. The delegation on the occasion prayed for the early recovery of the injured.