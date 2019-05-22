Hurriyat (M) denounces restrictions, Mirwaiz’s house arrest

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) has denounced the decision of authorities to cage its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence, and imposition of curfew across downtown, sealing off all roads leading to the martyr’s graveyard at Eidgah to disallow people from holding of congregational Fateh Khawani and a public rally to pay tribute to the martyrs and remember them on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said it is highly undemocratic, and insensitive move on part of rulers. The statement said, “It’s unfortunate that even commemorative rallies and gathering by Hurriyat are disallowed” adding that “it is not for the first time that authorities imposed curfew and deployed government forces in length and sealed all routes leading to martyrs graveyard but it has been the practice of them since past over a decade now.”

Hurriyat said imposing curbs, restrictions and caging the leadership, can’t kill the reality of Kashmir issue nor the ideology that runs deep in the heart of every single citizen of Kashmir regarding its resolution, nor will it wash away the memories of the martyrdom of great leaders and all the martyrs of Kashmir struggle from the minds of people.

The Hurriyat spokesperson said that leadership and the people of Kashmir are steadfast and committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people, which is the best guarded of peace in the region.