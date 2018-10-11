Hurriyat (M) denounces Mirwaiz’s continuous house detention

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday denounced continuous house-detention of its amalgam chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq—barring him from social, religious and political obligations.
Party spokesperson in a statement issued here said that it was “highly undemocratic, authoritarian and dictatorial” to house-arrest Mirwaiz and curtail his social and religious rights.
The step is an eye opener as to how the rights of people in Kashmir are trampled through military might.
The Hurriyat termed the continuous house detention of aged leader Syed Ali Geelani at his house, lodging JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik at Kothibagh police station, arresting Hurriyat leaders leaders including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Engineer Hilal War and dozens of other separatist leaders, youths and also the Imam’s of various masjids, as a worst form of state terrorism.”
“On one hand massive crackdown has been launched on the resistance camp and jails are filled with them and on the other hand, election drama is being enacted by banking on the thousands of forces who are deployed across length and breadth of Kashmir,” the statement said, adding “Presence of lakhs of forces across Kashmir, the valley has been turned into a military garrison where elections are being held under the barrel of gun just to give an impression to the world community that people of Kashmir were free and happy.”
The party spokesperson said that instead beating the drums of polls that have been rejected by the people. “GoI must understand the ground realities and take concrete steps for resolved this vexed dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of its people so that peace returns in the south Asia.”