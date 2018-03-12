Hurriyat (M) denounces Drabu’s remarks

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Sunday ridiculed the deceptive statement of PDP MLA Haseeb Drabu that J&K is not a conflict state and a political issue but a society with social issues in search of itself.
APHC spokesman said that such falsehood is part of the propaganda being deliberately built, to mislead and misdirect audiences in order to dilute the reality of the Kashmir dispute and weaken the discourse on Kashmir.
The spokesman said that unfortunately for the people of Kashmir while they are strongly resisting military control to assert their will, the self-serving ambition and extreme opportunism of such individuals for power fame and wealth greatly raises the cost for them.
He said that these individuals for the realization of their ambitions become voluntary tools in the hands of oppressors and act as their mouth piece whom the “oppressor” uses and discards as suits its interests.
He said that successive governments in India have patronised and promoted such people, to systematically weaken and erode the Kashmir cause and gradually strengthen its own grip over J&K as is evident before us.
