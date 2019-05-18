Hurriyat (M) denounces curbs on Jamia Masjid

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) strongly denounced the imposition of stringent curbs in downtown areas and barring people from offering Friday prayers by sealing the historic Jamia Masjid on the eve of the commencement of Ashra-e-Magfirat of sacred month Ramadhan and termed it as blatant interference in religious affairs.

The Hurriyat said grand Masjid being the spiritual center, people from all over Kashmir would reach the Jamia Masjid early on Friday morning particularly during Ramadhan, recite Quran and later participate in the congregational Friday prayers to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah, however, unfortunately the present state administration sealed it even on the sacred occasion of second Friday of holy month and it deserves all forms of condemnation.

The Hurriyat paid glowing tributes to youth Arshid Ahmed Dar of Pattan, Rayees Ahmed Dar of Pulwama, Naeem Ahmad Shah of Bhaderwah.