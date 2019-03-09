Hurriyat (M) denounces ‘closure’ of historic Jamia Masjid

March 09, 2019 |

Hurriyat (M) Conference strongly denounced “sealing” of historic Jamia Masjid for the second consecutive week and not allowing the faithful to offer Friday prayers.

In a statement issue here, Hurriyat spokesperson said that imposing curfew in several areas of Srinagar, and barring the chairman of the amalgam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from offering prayers and delivering the religious Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid were highly condemnable. The spokesman said that on the call of Joint Resistance leadership (JRL), a protest rally was staged at Lal Bazar, Srinagar led by Muhammad Shafi Khan against the “illegal” slapping of PSA on resistance leaders including JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik and shifting him to Kot Balwal and Jamat e Islami leaders, moves to tinker with the hereditary state-subject law and the NIA raids against leadership.