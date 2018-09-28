About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (M) denounces civilian, militant killings in encounters

Published at September 28, 2018 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)288views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Friday denounced a fresh wave of killings, thrashing of youth and arrest spree under the garb of CASO across Kashmir.
Hurriyat in a statement alleged that just for enacting the drama of elections, the killing of youth is being carried out while as jails are being filled with the pro-freedom leaders.
The Hurriyat condemned the brutal killing of Muhammad Saleem Malik. According to Hurriyat spokesperson, Malik was killed during a CASO outside his house in Bhagwanpora Qamarwari Srinagar today morning. Hurriyat while paying the tributes to the civilian and militants killed in a separate encounter in Chadoora, Budgam and Dooru Anantnag, said that blood spilled by the slain militants won’t go waste.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top