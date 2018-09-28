Hurriyat (M) denounces civilian, militant killings in encounters

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Friday denounced a fresh wave of killings, thrashing of youth and arrest spree under the garb of CASO across Kashmir.
Hurriyat in a statement alleged that just for enacting the drama of elections, the killing of youth is being carried out while as jails are being filled with the pro-freedom leaders.
The Hurriyat condemned the brutal killing of Muhammad Saleem Malik. According to Hurriyat spokesperson, Malik was killed during a CASO outside his house in Bhagwanpora Qamarwari Srinagar today morning. Hurriyat while paying the tributes to the civilian and militants killed in a separate encounter in Chadoora, Budgam and Dooru Anantnag, said that blood spilled by the slain militants won’t go waste.