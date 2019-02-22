Hurriyat (M) demands shifting of Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday demanded shifting of Kashmiri prisoners—lodged in various jails across India.
A statement issued here by Hurriyat spokesperson said that the faction demanded immediate shifting of Kashmiri prisoners’ back to Kashmir—alleging that the alleged murder of a Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur, Rajasthan prison has raised serious concerns among the families of Kashmiri inmates leaving them worried and apprehensive.
The Hurriyat said the leadership have time and again demanded return of Kashmiri prisoners back to Kashmir region shifted even against the Supreme Court ruling that says prisoners be lodged close to their homes.
“The present situation across India is worsening in the wake of murderous assaults against Kashmir students and businessmen at the hands of Hindu fanatic elements while same elements were forcing the Kashmiri students studying in various Indian universities and colleges to flee,” the Hurriyat spokesperson said. “In such a grave situation, the respective state heads of various Indian states have failed to protect and safeguard the Kashmiri students and businessmen, thus leaving them at the mercy of frenzied mobs of fanatic elements.” “The venomous propaganda against the Kashmiris and the back to back attacks on the innocent businessmen, the prisoners lodged in various Indian states are feeling highly insecure,” Hurriyat spokesperson alleged. “The present situation has increased their apprehensions that they can face similar treatment inside the jails where they are languishing for just their political beliefs.”