Hurriyat (M) delegation visits Pulwama, express solidarity with victim families

Srinagar:
A delegation of Hurriyat (M) led by Ghulam Nabi Zaki on Thursday visited Pulwama to express solidarity with families of seven slain civilians killed in forces action at Sirnoo village.
According to a statement issued here, the delegation sympathized with the families of slain civilians and said that “whole nation shared their grief and pain.” On the occasion, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also spoke to the parents of the slain civilians over phone and expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies. “Kashmiri people have been at the receiving end of occupation and as a consequence suffering immensely and offering priceless sacrifices," Mirwaiz said. He stressed that unity compassion for one another and belief in the justness of our cause will help us realize our goal by the will of Allah.
Hurriyat (M) also strongly condemned the ‘attempt to murder' charges slapped on the JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik and seven of his associates as termed it 'ridiculous and a move aimed to harass and create hurdles' for separatists. Hurriyat (M) said that charges were reflection of sheer political vendetta against the leadership. The spokesman said that Malik and his associates were part of a peaceful march towards Badami Bagh that was foiled by the police by use of brute forces including tear smoke shells.