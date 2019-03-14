Hurriyat (M) condemns summon to Mirwaiz

March 14, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Hurriyat Conference (M), an amalgam of various political parties, Wednesday condemned the NIA summon to its chairman and said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had himself been the “victim of violence”.

Holding an emergency meeting at the party’s headquarters at Rajbagh, Hurriyat (M) discussed the present political scenario with special reference to the summoning of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi by the NIA.

Soon after the meeting, Abdul Gani Bhat and Bilal Gani Lone addressing the news conference said APHC was launched as far back as June 1993 as a symbol of “political unity” in Kashmir with a view to preserving the idea through thick and thin.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq a young boy had the honour to be its first chairman in recognition of his politico-religious background. He represents an office which is so sacred that interference in any form or at any level with his position is extremely likely to inflict a wound deep into the collective political consciousness of Kashmir,” he said.

Bhat, who is the president of Muslim Conference, said APHC as a forum is democratic in essence and does not believe in violence in any form or manifestation let alone so-called “terror-funding”.

“The chairman (the Mirwaiz) himself is the victim of violence,” Bhat said. “As a matter of fact, the forum has all along been actively supporting efforts aimed at building abiding relations between India and Pakistan,” he said.

Bhat said the Hurriyat did actually do the talking with the leadership in governments across the subcontinent with a view to working out an acceptable and just solution of Kashmir issue.

“In fact we (Hurriyat) were the ones who led the dialogue in 2004 and 2005 despite tremendous backlash and sacrifice. In June 2004, Mirwaiz Sahab’s uncle was killed and his house was bombed, Islamia School burnt yet he did not give up and continued talking to Manmohan Singh,” Bhat said. “That speaks volumes of his commitment to peaceful resolution. To accuse him of having anything to do with so called-terror funding is ridiculous, nothing more but political vendetta.”

Bhat said Hurriyat considers that in the interest of all now was the time to consider bigger issues rather than involve in nerve-breaking tactics.

“India and Pakistan as nuclear powers can hardly exhibit laxity toward tomorrow. We have to live together and live peacefully to ensure prosperity and development. What constitutes an obstacle will have to be addressed,” he said.

Bilal Lone, who represents Jammu Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement, said the Mirwaiz had made it absolutely clear that he was willing to cooperate with any investigation “but what is upsetting is that a hostile environment is being willfully generated to cause harassment”.