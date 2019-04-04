Hurriyat (M) condemns ‘repression’ in Kashmir

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “the lingering Kashmir issue was a political and human problem—saying that the issue needs to be resolved in its historical perspective for lasting peace in conflict torn Kashmir and the entire region.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Conference spokesperson said that “massive repression that has been unleashed on ground against people. Instilling fear and intimidation of people from all segments of society is at full display.”

“Custodial killing is back and resistance and religious leaders and youth are being arrested and shifted to outside jails and slapped with arbitrary PSA, frequent CASOs are launched across the length and breadth of Kashmir,” he said, adding “there is ban on peaceful protests and even seminars organized to honor our dear are not allowed. Unabated killings continue and the infamous operation all-out is being carried out in full force while people of Kashmir are shouldering the coffins of their loved ones.’

“Kashmir has been converted into a military garrison and an atmosphere of fear has been created to intimidate people and choke them,” the spokesperson said, adding “On the other hand there is an all out attempt to tinker with article 35A and 370 to change the demography of the state and its disputed character. It is people’s strong resistance that is preventing the rulers from undoing it.”