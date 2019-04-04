About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) condemns ‘repression’ in Kashmir

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “the lingering Kashmir issue was a political and human problem—saying that the issue needs to be resolved in its historical perspective for lasting peace in conflict torn Kashmir and the entire region.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Conference spokesperson said that “massive repression that has been unleashed on ground against people. Instilling fear and intimidation of people from all segments of society is at full display.”
“Custodial killing is back and resistance and religious leaders and youth are being arrested and shifted to outside jails and slapped with arbitrary PSA, frequent CASOs are launched across the length and breadth of Kashmir,” he said, adding “there is ban on peaceful protests and even seminars organized to honor our dear are not allowed. Unabated killings continue and the infamous operation all-out is being carried out in full force while people of Kashmir are shouldering the coffins of their loved ones.’
“Kashmir has been converted into a military garrison and an atmosphere of fear has been created to intimidate people and choke them,” the spokesperson said, adding “On the other hand there is an all out attempt to tinker with article 35A and 370 to change the demography of the state and its disputed character. It is people’s strong resistance that is preventing the rulers from undoing it.”

 

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) condemns ‘repression’ in Kashmir

              

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday said that “the lingering Kashmir issue was a political and human problem—saying that the issue needs to be resolved in its historical perspective for lasting peace in conflict torn Kashmir and the entire region.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Conference spokesperson said that “massive repression that has been unleashed on ground against people. Instilling fear and intimidation of people from all segments of society is at full display.”
“Custodial killing is back and resistance and religious leaders and youth are being arrested and shifted to outside jails and slapped with arbitrary PSA, frequent CASOs are launched across the length and breadth of Kashmir,” he said, adding “there is ban on peaceful protests and even seminars organized to honor our dear are not allowed. Unabated killings continue and the infamous operation all-out is being carried out in full force while people of Kashmir are shouldering the coffins of their loved ones.’
“Kashmir has been converted into a military garrison and an atmosphere of fear has been created to intimidate people and choke them,” the spokesperson said, adding “On the other hand there is an all out attempt to tinker with article 35A and 370 to change the demography of the state and its disputed character. It is people’s strong resistance that is preventing the rulers from undoing it.”

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;