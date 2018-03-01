Hurriyat (M) condemns Mushtaq Chopan’s killing

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman Wednesday condemning the killing of Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan “during custody” at Police Station Tral said the police story related to the incident is “unacceptable”.
He said itseems totally concocted in view of the statement of the locals.
Hurriyat (M) spokesman demanding the impartial probe in the incident sayiong “such suspicious incidents also occurred in past where inmates were killed and tortured by the government forces in custody”.
The spokesman appealed International Human Rights Organization “to come forward and play their role to stop unabated killings, bloodshed, torture and rights violations in Kashmir”.
Spokesman further condemned the “harassment of youth at the hands of Army at Ashmoji Village of Kulgam where educated youth are being summoned to meet the needs of laborers at Army camps under which youth are forced to cut grass, stone grinding etc.”
He said the “identity cards of youth are kept at camps so that they could come tomorrow again for labor”.
Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman said that this act of forces is totally inhuman and worst type of human rights violation aimed to give a feel of helplessness among the youth, adding, “the countries of conscience should come forward to stop this humiliation faced by the Kashmiris on routine basis”.
Spokesman expressed concern over the disappearance of Kashmiri MBBS student Suhail Ajaz at Orissa.
He said the protection of Kashmiri students outside valley is the responsibility of the respective governments.
0 Comment(s)