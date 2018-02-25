Hurriyat (M) condemns Mirwaiz’s house detention, says move deplorable

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Strongly condemning the house detention of APHC (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat (M) Saturday said it is a deliberate attempt on part of the government to curtail Mirwaiz’s efforts of reaching out to people.
Hurriyat (G) said: “Move is highly deplorable as every now and then Mirwaiz is confined to his house by the autocratic rulers without any rhyme or reason who only know the language of using force to crush the genuine dissent.”
Hurriyat Conference (M) in its statement expressed serious concern over the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on borders saying that a dangerous trend has started on the LoC which can engulf the entire region.
Hurriyat (M) appealed to the international community to play their role and ensure that both the nuclear powers shun the confrontational approach and start a sustained dialogue to resolve the issues in a peaceful manner.
Hurriyat (M) said: “The basic rift and tension between the two countries is pending Kashmir issue”, urging the both countries “to start a meaningful dialogue so that loss of precious lives on the both sides of borders is stopped forthwith”.
Hurriyat (M) said: “Due to the continuous skirmishes and increasing tension between India and Pakistan, hundreds families have started migrating to safer places and the ongoing exchanging of heavy fire is resulting in the loss of human lives on the both sides, which is very unfortunate and painful.”
He said borders are witnessing a scary and war like situation forcing people living closer to border areas, to shift their bases to safer areas.
Hurriyat (M) said if the both countries remain at the loggerheads and in an confrontational mode, “the situation is all set to take an ugly turn which can engulf the entire region and lead to a full-fledged war”.
Hurriyat (M) appealed United Nations and all influential countries to play their part in diffusing the present crisis on the borders of Kashmir and help initiating a sustained dialogue so that the region is saved from a possible war.
Hurriyat (M) said: “It is high time for India and Pakistan to show political maturity, and farsightedness to resolve the vexed Kashmir issue so that people of this region can heave a sigh of relief.”
