Hurriyat (M) condemns house detention of Mirwaiz, lockdown of Jamia Masjid

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 31:

 Strongly condemning the house confinement of amalgam’s chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders, “preventing faithful from offering mandatory Friday prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque Jama Masjid for the 11th time this year, and imposing curfew like restrictions in parts of valley”, Hurriyat Conference (M) said that such acts by the authorities are sheer “dictatorship” of the state and highly condemnable.

In a statement, Hurriyat (M) said such repeated restrictions by government have neither prevented people of Kashmir nor the Mirwaiz to carry forward the movement of right to self determination.
Hurriyat (M) lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir “for showing courage and resilience” by observing two days of exemplary shutdown in defense of the State Subject law.

