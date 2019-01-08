Hurriyat (M) condemns ‘harassment’ by govt forces in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) on Tuesday condemned harassment of people by government forces in Kashmir. The party in a statement said that “armed forces are collectively punishing the people and have unleashed a reign of terror across Kashmir especially in South Kashmir by launching frequent CASOs wherein people of all ages including elderly, women and children are asked to stay out of their house in the biting cold for hours together, youth are harassed and arrested.”
The Hurriyat said that “authorities through its repressive measures have pushed Kashmiri youth to the wall and despite ultimate repression, GoI has failed to break to resolve of the freedom loving people of Kashmir. “
The party also paid glowing tributes to slain youth Irfan Ahmed Rather who was killed in a gun battle at Litter, Pulwama.
Hurriyat said that the sacrifices are being offered for the cause of right to self-determination and its time that leadership and the people stand united and pursue the cause with great vigor and zeal.