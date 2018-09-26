Hurriyat (M) condemns ‘Govt’s anti-people policies’

‘Arrest spree of youth, vandalism brazen violation of human rights’
SRINAGAR:
Hurriyat Conference (M) today expressed its resentment against what it said as the “anti-people policies” being employed by the ruling dispensation.
In a statement issued here, the party said “freedom sentiment runs deep in the minds of every citizen of Kashmir and no power can break the resolve of people and the resistance leadership of Kashmir.”
The Hurriyat said that the fact remains that Kashmir dispute poses a major threat to peace not for the sub-continent but for the entire south Asia and accepting the ground realities and taking concrete steps to resolve the vexed dispute will result in the peaceful atmosphere in the south Asian region. “Permanent peace can only be achieved after finding a dignified solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance to the wishes of people,” it said.
The Hurriyat paid rich tributes to two slain militants killed in Sopore Tujjer gun battle.
The Hurriyat strongly condemned the fresh wave of CASOs in Central Kashmir’s Charar-e-Sharief, and dozens of villages in Pulwama that include Lasipora, Badibagh, Naman, Kakapora and Pulwama, where people were asked to come out their homes and kept under open sky for hours together. The Hurriyat termed the arrest of youth, thrashing inmates, and vandalising properties, terming it as an ultimate highhandedness and brazen violation of human rights.