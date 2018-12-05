About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (M) condemns crackdown on leaders, activists

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 04:

Hurriyat (M) condemns the crackdown on political workers on the eve of human rights day.
In a statement issued on Tuesday the Press and Publicity Division of Hurriyat (M) alleged these actions are an attempt by the authorities to stifle the voice of the Kashmiris, who are struggling against the continued Indian occupation and gross human rights violations in Kashmir, said Hurriyat Conference.
Hurriyat (M) said these detentions of leaders and activists and dozens of youths is aimed at preventing them from spearheading the campaign to highlight human rights abuses committed by the forces during the ongoing human rights week in Kashmir.
Hurriyat (M) said, “In order to prevent public demonstrations and protests against the gross human rights violations inflicted on Kashmiris day in and day out by the forces prominent, pro-freedom leaders, Syed Ali Geelani who is under house arrest since last 9 years, including JKLF chief Yasin Malik, senior Hurriyat leader Dr Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,Mohd Ashraf Sehrai, Noor Mohd Kalwaal, Bilal Sidiqi and dozens of leaders and activists have been either detained or put under house arrest just to camouflage their brazen atrocities.”

