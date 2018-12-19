Hurriyat (M) condemns continuous curfew in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 18:
Hurriyat (M) denounced the continuous imposition of curfew in Pulwama district leaving the population confined to their homes.
In a statement Tuesday Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said after brutally killing ten people including seven civilians—a teenager and an MBA graduate, now people of the area are not even allowed to visit bereaved families for condolences which is brazen violation of all the principles of humanity.
The Hurriyat spokesman said that by employing the military might, New Delhi can’t resolve the issue nor can it suppress or muzzle the popular sentiments of the people of Kashmir. He said that over the past three decades thousands of people including youth, elderly and women have been killed in countless massacres by government forces present here, but despite this “ultimate repression”, it strengthens the resolve of people of Kashmir.
The spokesman hailed OIC’s concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir and its request to GoI for allowing a fact-finding team to visit Kashmir for assessing the ground situation and stated that it’s high time for the world community to wake up and build pressure on Delhi to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir.
The spokesman condemned confining Hurriyat (M ) chairman at his Nigeen residence and stated that the move to cage Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders that include Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, and dozens of others is highly condemnable.
Meanwhile, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, funerals in absentia was offered after Zuhr (afternoon) prayers at Jamia Masjid and various places for the seven civilians and three armed youth killed in Pulwama in which hundreds of people participated.