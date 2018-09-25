Hurriyat (M) concerned over plight of Kashmiri political prisoners

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Monday expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various prisons including Tihar, Kathua, Udhampur, Kotbalwal and Central Jail Srinagar—stating that the “ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners stands as an eye-opener for the world community, especially international organizations fighting for prisoners’ rights.”
The Hurriyat said that in the Tihar Jail Delhi, where prisoners that include resistance leaders, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj ud din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, businessman Zahoor Watali and female resistance leaders Asiya Andrabi, her two aides, Fehmeda Sofi and Nashid Nasreen and all these prisoners are facing enormous hardships in their prisons, which is a great cause of worry. The Hurriyat said all the pro-freedom leadership arrested by the NIA last year were framed under fake cases and they have been kept under illegal custody since then as the agency has failed to prove their involvement in any crime other than standing for their political rights.
The Hurriyat said that it may be recalled that on September 13, the two bench judge of High Court, that includes Justice S Murlidhar and Justice Venu Goyal had stated that NIA had no concrete evidence against the involvement of resistance leaders in any of the criminal activities. The bench had cleared that in absence of any evidence against the resistance leaders arrested by the NIA, the trial can be run against them under section 120, 121 of IPC (waging criminal conspiracy). The bench had also termed the imposition of UAPA on the Hurriyat Conference and its all constituents stating that none of the constituents of the Hurriyat is banned.