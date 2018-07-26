Hurriyat (M) concerned over health of political prisoners, demands their immediate release

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat (M) Wednesday said the “courage and resilience” of incarcerated leaders is commendable.
Lauding the “courage and resilience” of APHC (M) media advisor Advocate Shahidul Islam and others Hurriyat leaders including Shabir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Mehraj-u-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousuf and Zahoor Ahmed Watali, on completing one year of imprisonment in New Delhi’s “notorious” Tihar Jail, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) said even after passage of one year, NIA has failed to prove anything against Shahid-Ul-Islam and others and “yet they continue to face illegal confinement, which is nothing but political vendetta”.
Commenting on the condition of Shahid-Ul-Islam “who has been lodged in ward 3 of Tihar jail as a high risk category prisoner”, Hurriyat (M) said that being a diabetic, Shahid is facing multiple health problems.
Hurriyat (M) statement said he continues to lose body weight which is a matter of grave concern. Hurriyat (M) said that condition of other leaders is also quite bad and their health has also deteriorated “as basic medical supplies are denied to them”.
Hurriyat (M) said: “All of them have been kept with criminals in the notorious jail and as such, there is always a risk to their lives. The jail authorities are deliberately denying basic facilities to Kashmiri prisoners to make them suffer amid the scorching heat.’
The Hurriyat (M) also expressed serious concern “over the plight of Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sofi, and Nahida Nasreen as they have also been lodged in the infamous Tihar jail”. Hurriyat (M) demanded immediate and unconditional release of all Kashmiri prisoners.
Hurriyat (M) said: “Leadership will not be cowed down nor will it be intimidated by Government of India's tactics of using NIA, ED and others agencies to pressurize and harass them. The demand for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and right to self-determination will continue to be raised till it is granted to us. Sooner or later the Kashmir dispute will have to be addressed. No amount of repression, harassment, intimidation or fear can change that fact.”
Hurriyat (M) also paid rich tributes to two slain armed youth Abid Hussian Bhat and Adil Ahmed Dar killed in an encounter at Lal Chowk Anantnag, stating that “youth are offering priceless sacrifices and the people of Kashmir and the leadership is duty bound to protect and take forward the mission”.
Hurriyat (M) also condemned the arrest of its senior leader Mukhar Ahmed Waza and his associate Muhammad Ashiq.
Statement said they have been lodged in Police Station Shairbagh.