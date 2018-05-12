Hurriyat (M) castigates Govt for imposing restrictions, says Kashmir under ultimate repression

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Friday condemned the imposition of strict restriction in Old City Srinagar.
Hurriyat Conference (M) in its statement also condemned government action of preventing people from offering obligatory Friday prayers at Jama Masjid and the continuous house detention of amalgam chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Statement said Mirwaiz is being barred from carrying out social, religious and political obligations.
The amalgam spokesman in the statement said: “Kashmir is witnessing an ultimate form of repression as entire South Kashmir has been converted into a military fortress.”
He said: “The military might of New Delhi is on a full display across Kashmir as the dance of death has become a regular feature for the government forces.”
Statement said on call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Hurriyat leaders read out JRL resolution and sought people’s support before passing the same.