Hurriyat (M) calls Mehbooba’s phone call condemning Jamia Masjid incident ironical

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Terming Mehbooba Mufti’s phone call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemning Jamia Masjid incident, as ironical Hurriyat spokesman said it was during her tenure as CM that the mosque was most of the times barred for offering Friday prayers.
The spokesperson on Tuesday said, “In 2016 it was locked down for five months, in 2017 for 18 Friday's people were barred from entering the mosque and for the first time even Juma-tul-vida (the last Friday) congregation during Ramadan was not allowed and in 2018 for 16 Friday’s prayers were not allowed in the mosque.”
He further said, “On all these days Mirwaiz was either put under house arrest or in jail.”
He said if Mehbooba, during her tenure as CM had shown the same feelings towards Jamia Masjid which she has expressed now then her outrage would, at least, have been sincere.