Hurriyat (M), AAC hold candle light vigils

RK NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
On the culmination of Human Rights Week, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday held candlelight vigils for the consecutive eight day in various parts of Kashmir Valley including at Rainawari, Zoonimar and other places. Similar demonstrations were also held in Qazigund, Ganderbal and, Sangrama.
The protestors raised the slogans demanding stop of Human Rights Violations on people of Kashmir. The protests were aimed to aware the world community about the gross human rights violations unleashed on the people of Kashmir.