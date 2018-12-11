About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (M), AAC hold candle light vigils

Published at December 11, 2018 12:29 AM 0Comment(s)312views


RK News

Srinagar, Dec 10:

 On the culmination of Human Rights Week, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday held candlelight vigils for the consecutive eight day in various parts of Kashmir Valley including at Rainawari, Zoonimar and other places. Similar demonstrations were also held in Qazigund, Ganderbal and, Sangrama.
The protestors raised the slogans demanding stop of Human Rights Violations on people of Kashmir. The protests were aimed to aware the world community about the gross human rights violations unleashed on the people of Kashmir.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top