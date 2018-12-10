About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (M), AAC hold candle light protest

Published at December 10, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)369views


Srinagar, Dec 09:

In view of the ongoing Human Rights Week, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists on call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) continued to hold candlelight protests for the straight seventh day. On Sunday, an evening protest was held at Nowshera, Malbagh areas of Srinagar in which a number of people also participated.
The protestors raised the slogans demanding end to‘human rights violations on people of Kashmir.’The protest by APHC and ACC workers, activists marked the seventh day of ongoing protests held in length and breadth of Kashmir valley to aware the world community about the rights violations.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top