Hurriyat (M), AAC hold candle light protest

Srinagar, Dec 09:
In view of the ongoing Human Rights Week, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists on call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) continued to hold candlelight protests for the straight seventh day. On Sunday, an evening protest was held at Nowshera, Malbagh areas of Srinagar in which a number of people also participated.
The protestors raised the slogans demanding end to‘human rights violations on people of Kashmir.’The protest by APHC and ACC workers, activists marked the seventh day of ongoing protests held in length and breadth of Kashmir valley to aware the world community about the rights violations.