Hurriyat leaders express condolences to Geelani

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference leaders expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of son- in-law of Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Ghulam Hassan Maqdoomi.
According to a statement, a delegation of Hurriyat leaders—comprising of general secretary, Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji and other senior leaders and activists including Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Sidiqi, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Shaqeel Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Maqbool Magami and many among others visited the bereaved family in Duru Sopore and expressed solidarity with them and prayed for departed soul and forbiddance to grieved family.
Mirwaiz condoles demise of Geelani’s son-in-law
Srinagar: Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi—the eldest son-in-law of senior resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz expressed solidarity with the aged resistance leader, Syed Ali Geelani, who remains confined to his Hydepora residence since past many years.
Mirwaiz also pray to Almighty to help Geelani and Makhdoomi families to bear this loss.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Awami Action Committee (AAC) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Zaki led a high-level delegation and participated in the namaz-e jinazah of the deceased at Dooru, Sopore and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family and conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz to the family members.
“On the occasion, Mirwaiz spoke to the father of deceased Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi over the phone and expressed condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, on the demise of Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat, the brother of AAC prominent member Afaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Rajouri Kadal, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his heartfelt condolence and grief and extended his condolence message to Bhat family. On the occasion, AAC youth leader Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi and other activists participated in the funeral prayers of deceased Ishfaq at Rajouri Kadal who was later laid to rest.