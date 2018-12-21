Hurriyat leaders, activists stage protest in Hyderpora after Friday prayers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and activists held peaceful protests after congregational Friday prayers in Hyderpora against civilian killings, prolonged detentions of Hurriyat leaders including Asiya Indrabi and her associates and the attempt to murder charges framed against JKLF chief Mohammad Yaseen Malik.
In a statement the Hurriyat said “Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Devender Sigh Behal, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Rameez Raja, Mohammad Rafiq Shah, Abdul Hameed Ilahi, Ab. Rashid Dar, Arshid Hussain Bhat, Mubashir Ahmad Bhat, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, Ashiq Hussain Sofi, Abdul Ahad Dar and large number of common people participated in the Friday’s protest.
According to the statement, leaders who spoke on the occasion said “they failed to understand how world community gives a free hand to India, to snatch every right from the people, who have been made hostage to its egoistic and imperialistic oppression.”
“The so-called Indian democracy is scared of even women freedom activists and leaves no stone unturned to keep them behind bars on fictitious and false charges, propagated through their biased and hypertonic media houses,” reads the statement.
Hurriyat leaders have also said that those detained are already suffering from many aliments and imprisonment in notorious jails like Tihar has deteriorated them to the maximum.
Condemning the charges framed against JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, Hurriyat leaders said that “this is not only absurd, but childish as well. Everybody here knows that Indian oppressor, through its armed forces and police, are killing our youth every day, irrespective of being armed or unarmed, but administration very cunningly harasses and arrests those who raise their voice against this highhandedness and arrogance.”