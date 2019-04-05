Hurriyat leader booked under PSA

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A senior Hurriyat (G) leader was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Hurriyat (G) senior leader and District President Bandipora Sheikh Danish Mushtaq, was arrested more than a fortnight ago and was today booked under the PSA vide order number DMB/37/2019.

Official sources said that Sheikh Danish, a resident of Aloosa Bandipora was arrested by a contingent of police on March 16 in Pattan area and since then was in police custody.

A police officer while said that Sheikh was involved in “creating law and order problems” and was also involved in anti-national activities and as such he was booked under the PSA.

Sheikh was later shifted to district jail Kupwara for lodgment, the officer added. (GNS)