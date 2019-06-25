Hurriyat (G) tight lipped on talks with GoI

June 25, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Mehbooba welcome’s Hurriyat readiness for talks

At a time when talks between Hurriyat leaders and Government of India (GoI) are hitting all the right cords, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani is tight lipped over the issue.

Despite several attempts, no Hurriyat (G) leader including Geelani showed unwillingness to clear their stand on the matter.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said Geelani would not talk on the phone and can only provide a written reply on the topic.

However, when this newspaper forwarded the questionnaire, the spokesperson dodged the matter, saying Geelani is feeling unwell to reply.

“Geelani sahib has just finished the prayers and is currently in his room resting. If possible, he will probably reply tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Similarly, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai also refused to comment on the issue.

“Let Peer Sahib (Geelani) comment on this topic,” TeH spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a gathering at SKICC said, “Hurriyat is ready for talks with the government."

“It is the same Hurriyat who had closed doors to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan but now are ready for talks,” Malik had said.

In the past few weeks, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was making all the right gestures to have a meaningful dialogue with GoI.

The Mirwaiz had stressed that GoI should shun its “oppressive policy” and indulge in a meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue and stop bloodshed in the Valley.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also took to micro-blogging site Twitter expressing her satisfaction over the possibility of dialogue between Hurriyat and GoI.

"Dair aye durust aye.The underlying purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand," Mehbooba tweeted.