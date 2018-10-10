Hurriyat (G) terms elections as ‘military exercise’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
Terming elections as “a military operation”, Hurriyat Conference (G) said that huge deployment of forces created an environment of suffocation in the State.
In a statement, Hurriyat (G) said, “To ensure the graveyard peace, tens of thousands of guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Condemning the restrictions, put up on the polling day the statement read, “Had the rulers even an iota of self-esteem or a slight trace of respect for their democracy, they would not have caged the leaders and political workers thereby exhibiting a one-man show to achieve their goal of conducting elections.”
Hurriyat (G) condemned the arrest spree and placing resistance leaders under house arrest and called it “an extreme vandalism and coercion, which depicts a martial law like situation.”
Hurriyat (G) said that its chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq & Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie remains under house arrest. While as Mohammad Yasin Malik is detained in Subjail Kothibagh, Gh. Ahmad Gulzar and Hakim Ab Rashid at Kotbalwal, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Mir Hafizullah, Raies Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmad and Danish Ahmad and hundreds of other activists are either lodged in jail or in police stations.
Reiterating its appeal for boycott, Hurriyat (G) said that participation in elections amounts to “treason and betrayal with martyr’s blood and disgrace for sacrifices rendered by our nation.”
While affirming its stand and commitment to continue “peaceful means to achieve the goal of freedom” Hurriyat (G) said, “We believe, any election process, India tries to conduct, is nothing but an armed drill to threaten the common people thereby strengthening its illegal control in the occupied land, but we are indebted by the sacrifices of our nation never to even think of any compromise and we pledge to take this sacred movement to its logical conclusion.”