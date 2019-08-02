Hurriyat (G) terminates basic membership of Islamic Political Party

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Hurriyat (G) Thursday terminated the basic membership of one of its constituent, Islamic Political Party.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) spokesman said: “In an extraordinary meeting of Hurriyat (G), a few days back, regarding the charges against its constituent Islamic Political Party was discussed threadbare. In the view of reports and witness of leaders of amalgam, basic membership of above said party was terminated from Hurriyat amalgam, which was conveyed to its chairman in written”.