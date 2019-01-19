Hurriyat (G) stages protest against prolonged detention of leaders

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders and activists on Friday held peaceful protests after congregational Friday prayers in Hyderpora over the prolonged detention and the “ill-treatment” meted out to Hurriyat leaders.
In a statement, the spokesman said that Hurriyat Conference leaders and activists including Abdul Ahad Parra, Bilal Sidiqui, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Arshid Aziz, Mubashir Iqbal, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Rameez Raja, Abdul Hameed Elahi and Abdul Rashid Lone organized a peaceful protest at Hyderpora Srinagar against “the inhuman attitude meted out towards the political prisoners in and outside state especially in Tihar Jail.”
Hurriyat leaders while condemning the pro-long detention of political prisoners and called it as an extreme “vandalism and coercion”, which depicts a martial law like situation, said that suppressing even the pro-freedom voice and curbing their peaceful activities is no bravery but shameful, which government itself is responsible for the consequences. While demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners including leaders lodged in and outside state particularly in Tihar Jail include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Asia Indrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi. Hurriyat leaders said “by pushing people to wall Delhi will achieve nothing; they should face the political leaders and workers on political turf.”
Hurriyat leaders appealed Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organization for human rights to break the silence and take cognizance of the plight of people in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and urged to fulfill their obligations in accordance with human rights specified for the political prisoners.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference has condemned raids on the houses of Muslim League leader Rafiq Ahmad Ganie and political activist Sabzar Ahmad of Arinhal Bijbihara—alleging that “Jammu and Kashmir have been turned into a police state, where political leaders and activists are regularly harassed by the men in uniform.”