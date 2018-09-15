Hurriyat (G) stages protest against killing of political activists, scholars, intellectuals

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) today organized protest march against the recent hike in selective, mysterious and custodial killing of political activists, scholars and intellectuals across Kashmir.
The protestors chanting slogans to stop innocent killings, custodial killings and incarceration of youth, were demanding intervention of United Nations Human Rights Commission to take serious cognizance of the grass violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
Marching toward Hyderpora chowk, the protestors displayed the placards and banners written in Urdu and English to highlight their demands to safeguard their political and civil rights with reference to the movement for right to self-determination.
Senior members of Majlis Shoora and other representatives who participated in the protest march include Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Nisar Hussain Rather, Bilal Sidiqui, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Hamid Ilahi, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Mohammad Hanif Dar, Arshad Aziz Shah, Mohammad Shafi Budgami besides scores of youth and other activists were part of the protest programme.