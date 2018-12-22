Hurriyat (G) stages protest against civilian killings, arrest spree

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders and activists on Friday staged peaceful protests after Friday prayers at Hyderpora against the “civilian killings and arrest spree.”
In a statement issued here, spokesman said that leaders speaking on the occasion said that “one fails to understand that how world community gives a free hand to India, to snatch every right from the people, who have been made hostage to its egoistic and imperialistic oppression.” The leaders staged protest against prolonged-detention of separatists including Asia Indrabi and her associates and ‘attempt to murder’ charges on JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik.
“Democracy is scared of even women freedom activists and leaves no stone unturned to keep them behind bars on fictitious and false charges, propagated through their biased and hypertonic media houses.”
The spokesperson said these leaders are already suffering from many aliments and imprisonment in notorious jails like Tihar has deteriorated them to the maximum.
Condemning charges against the JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, leaders said that “this is not only absurd, but childish as well. Everybody here knows that Indian oppressor, through its armed forces and police, are killing our youth every day, irrespective of being armed or unarmed, but administration very cunningly harass and arrest those who raise their voice against this highhandedness and arrogance.”