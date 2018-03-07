Hurriyat (G) stages protest against civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Tuesday staged a protest in Srinagar against the killing of five civilians in army firing in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Hurriyat (G) statement said, as per directions of its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, scores of leaders and activists staged a protest in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and protested against the killings.
The protesters rued the silence of the UN, and HR bodies over the civilian killings in Kashmir.
Statement said: “Resistance leaders and activists including Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Meraj u Din Rabbani, Davinder Singh Behel, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Shafi Lone, Firdous Ahmad, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Rameez Raja, Aashiq Hussain, Imran Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Beg and Nisar Ahmad led protest march against recent civilian killing spree by forces in Kashmir,” statement said, adding: “Police arrested Syed Imtiyaz Hyder and forces in large numbers intercepted and did not allow them to move towards Lal Chowk.”
The protesters carrying banners having messages like “Stop Civilian Killings”, “Stop Genocide, Civilian Killings Unacceptable”, and amid sloganeering against killings by forces accused “puppet regime of treachery with people” saying that on one hand they are maintaining their criminal silence and on the other hand laying curbs and strangulating genuine voices”.
“They are hand in glow with assailants and the lust of power has turned them blind and beasts,” statement quoting Hurriyat (G) leaders said, adding: “What was the sin of innocent civilians and why Kashmiri youth are being killed and why is international community silent on these killings?”
Statement quoting protesters said that this killing spree cannot be tolerated silently and Kashmiris will resist this “genocide” with passion and valor.
Statement said protesters condemned the “killing spree, unleashed by forces in Kashmir”.
“They have waged war on innocent civilians and state administration is shielding and providing cover to assailants,” statement quoting protesters said.
Statement added the leaders condemned the police raids saying “authorities on Sunday arrested JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, Hurriyat General Secretary Haji Gh Nabi Sumji, Spokesman Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqee, Mohammad Yusuf Makroo, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Umer Aadil Dar, Kh Nazir Ahmad and lodged them in different police stations”.
0 Comment(s)