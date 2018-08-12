Hurriyat (G) remembers Sheikh Ab Aziz, Geelani calls him visionary leader

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 11:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani in a telephonic address paid rich tributes to Late Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 10th anniversary.
In his address to a conference organized by Hurriyat Conference (G) at its head office in Srinagar, Hurriyat chairman termed Sheik Aziz as a visionary political leader as well as a brave commander who dared to face bullets on his chest rather than to succumb or surrender before the military might.
Syed Ali Geelani while memorizing the deeds of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, said that “although usually he would remain silent in the company of his fellow leaders yet his body language would speak louder that he is ready to sacrifice even his life for the sacred cause of right to self-determination. This he proved on 11th of August 2008,” said Geelani.
Reiterating his commitment to remain steadfast and loyal to the movement, Geelani said that “best way to pay tributes to our sacrifices is to remain with the movement honestly and seriously till it reaches to its logical conclusion”.
Syed Ali Geelani urged all the units of Hurriyat Conference “to rise to the occasion to kick start a door to door election boycott campaign in order to root out any political writ of India”.
A Hurriyat (G) statement issued later said, other senior leaders of the amalgam who participated in the conference include Gh Nabi Sumji, Sheikh Abdul Raheem, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Molvi bashir Irfani, Iqbal Shaheen, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mohammad Rafiq ganie, Hakeen Abdul Rashid, Nisar Hussain Rather, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Gh Nabi Darzi, Gh. Qadir Rah, Abdul hameed Ilahi, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, Gowhar Ahmad, and Khawaja Maqbool Magami.
The conference was presided over by the Hurriyat General Secretary, Gh Nabi Sumji.
Statement said the conference began with the recitation of Holly Quran by Ab. Hamid Ilahi, where as Nisar Hussain Rather presented “Nate Sharief”, and Hakeem Abdul Rashid managed the dice.
Statement said in his inaugural speech, People’s League chairman of his section, Mohammad Yasin Aataie described the life history of Sheikh Abdul Aziz. Those who spoke on the occasion included Gh Nabi Sumji, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammad Rafiq Ganie and Sheik Abdul Raheem.
The speakers remembered the icons of our movement and paid glorying tributes to all sacrifices and took pledge to carry the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion, statement said.
Sheikh Ab. Raheem, the elder brother of Sheikh Ab. Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion.
In his presidential address, statement said Hurriyat General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji while paying his rich tributes to the Sheikh Aziz, urged the cadres of Hurriyat “to keep a strict vigil on the nefarious designs and machinates hatched by India to divert attention of the people of Kashmir by raising some sensitive issues like fiddling of article 35-A to change the demography of the state”.
Statement said Hurriyat leader termed “these conspiracies hatched and sponsored by India as an exercise in futility against the strong unity displayed on 5th and 6th August by people”.