Hurriyat (G) protests Geelani’s continuous house detention, killings in Kashmir

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders and activists held protests after congregational Friday prayers in Hyderpora against continuous house detention of the Hurriyat patriarch, Syed Ali Geelani, “killing spree” and prolonged detention of political prisoners.
In a statement, a spokesperson of the amalgam, said that the protesters voiced concern over the killing spree, alleged atrocities and arrests at the hands of forces. The spokesperson demanded immediate halt on “innocent killings and arbitrary measures perpetrated by forces.”
The protestors, the statement said, appealed world human rights organizations to take cognizance and come to the rescue of people in Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders also condemned the continued house detention of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani for last 9 years—saying “stopping pro-freedom leader from performing his religious and social responsibilities is gross violation of human rights and interference in the personnel and religious rights”.
“Authorities have so far failed to produce any court order or any administrative document in support of this illegal detention for such a long time. What is the justification in turning his residence into a sub-jail,” asked Hurriyat leaders? Lamenting New Delhi for its rhetoric about democracy and freedom of speech, the leaders said that their tall claims about freedom of expression and democracy stand exposed as they didn’t dare to face pro-freedom leadership and resorted to vandalism, arresting leadership, imposing restrictions, bullying and denying political space to leadership.