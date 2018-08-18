Hurriyat (G) protests against attempts to fiddle with Art 35-A, plight of detainees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17 :
A protest march against any proposed fiddling with Article 35-A and damaging Muslim majority character of the state in addition to the plight of prisoners in various jails was organized by the Hurriyat Conference (G) at Hyderpora chowk (Srinagar) on Friday.
Hurriyat (G) statement said while addressing the gathering Bilal Sidiqui elaborated the “nefarious designs of India to get rid of state subject laws of the state and its Muslim majority character”.
“Amid loud slogans against the Indian imperialism the leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment and pledge to carry the movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion,” statement said.
Terming the “Indian rhetoric and stubbornness” as a main obstacle in resolving the Kashmir dispute, statement quoting the leaders said that the demand for right to self-determination is democratic, political and legitimate in all respects, “so the Indian denial is illogic and against the annals of the history of partition of India”.
Statement said Hurriyat leaders condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the detainee in various jails and demanded a high level probe by Amnesty International, International Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and Human Rights Commission of UN against the plight and physical as well as mental torture of all the “prisoners of conscience” belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.