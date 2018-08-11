Hurriyat (G) pays tributes to Sheikh Ab Aziz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 10:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Friday paid tributes to Sheikh Ab Aziz on his 10th anniversary saying that “he was a veteran pro-freedom leader who had dedicated his life for the sacred cause”.
Hurriyat (G) said: “Sheikh Ab Aziz was often incarcerated and he spent almost 20 years in different jails and interrogation centers, in and outside state.”
Hurriyat (G) said his sincerity towards the movement was beyond words and he lived a very simple life.
“He achieved his cherished goal of martyrdom by donating his blood at Sheei Baramullah while he was leading his nation’s Karwani-e-Azadi,” Hurriyat (G) said.
Paying tributes to late Shaikh Abdul Aziz on his anniversary, Syed Ali Geelani in Hurriyat (G) statement prayed for his eternal peace.
He said that “Shaikh Abdul Aziz had dedicated his whole life for the freedom struggle of Kashmir and at last he succeeded in attaining the martyrdom.”
Geelani also expressed condolences with the bereaved family of senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Dr. G. Mohammad Ganai on the demise of his brother Mohammad Asadullah Ganie.