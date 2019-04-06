Hurriyat (G) leader booked under PSA, shifted to Kupwara jail

April 06, 2019 |

Authorities on Thursday booked a senior Hurriyat (G) leader under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Hurriyat (G) senior leader and district president Bandipora Sheikh Danish Mushtaq, was arrested more than a fortnight ago was today booked under the PSA vide order number DMB/37/2019.

Official sources told local newsgathering agency GNS that Sheikh Danish, a resident of Aloosa Bandipora was arrested by a contingent of police on March 16 in Pattan area and since then was in police custody.

A police officer while confirming that it said that Sheikh was involved in creating law and order problems and was also involved in anti-national activities and as such he was booked under the PSA. Sheikh was later shifted to district jail Kupwara for lodgment, the officer added.