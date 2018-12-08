Hurriyat (G) holds peaceful protest after Friday prayers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
Hurriyat Conference (G) leaders and activists Friday held a peaceful protest after congregational Friday prayers in Hyderpora against the ‘civilian killings, excesses committed by forces and prolonged detention of political prisoners.’
In a statement Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said a peaceful protest was organized at Hyderpora in which large number of people and leaders including Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Rafiq Uwasi, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiyaz Haider, Rameez Raja, Ashiq Hussain, Mohammad Maqbool Maghami, Abdul Ahad Dar, Arshid Aziz, Mohammad Rafiq Shah, Mohammad Hanief Dar and Abdul Rashid Dar and other participated.
Voicing serious concern over the ‘spree of killings and arrests at the hands of government forces,’ the protesting leaders demanded immediate halt on ‘innocent killings and arbitrary measures perpetrated by the forces’. They appealed the world human rights organizations for their cognizance and ‘come to the rescue of people in Kashmir.’
Hurriyat Leaders appealed the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organization for human rights to break silence and take cognizance of the plight of people of Jammu and Kashmir. They urged them to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the human rights specified for the world community.