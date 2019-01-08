Hurriyat (G) holds meet, discusses party affairs

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) held an extensive meeting in which all the important political and party matters were discussed threadbare, party spokesperson said on Monday.
In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson said that under the chairmanship of chairman, Syed Ali Geelani various matters were discussed. The meeting was attended by all the constituent heads or their representatives.
“Some important administrative decisions were discussed and a majority decision was taken to disband the existing setup in Hurriyat Conference Pakistan administered Kashmir Chapter,” spokesperson said. “Chairman’s representative Syed Abdullah Geelani was asked to take the responsibility of the forum and furnish the detailed report within 2 weeks so that future action will be taken accordingly.”
Pertinently Syed Abdullah Geelani is son of a renowned religious and literary legend of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district Late Shah Waliullah Geelani.
Geelani expresses condolences with Babas, Dr Ahad’s family
Srinagar: Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday expressed his grief over demise of Mrs Hajra Begum—mother of renowned Advocates, Nazir Ahmad Baba and Bashir Ahmad Baba.
Expressing his sympathy, he said that deceased was a noble and caretaking women and whole family will be badly missing her. Meanwhile Geelani also condoled the death of Prof Dr. Sheikh Abdul Ahad (ENT) from Seelu Sopore and prayed for his eternal peace and courage to both the bereaved families to bear this tragic loss.