Hurriyat (G) expresses concern over plight of prisoners

Geelani demands high order probe by world HR bodies
Geelani demands high order probe by world HR bodies
Srinagar, August 28:
Expressing his grave concern on the plight of prisoners across all jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani today demanded high-order probe by world human rights bodies.
In a statement issued here, Geelani demanded probe by the United Nations Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Red cross by visiting the above mentioned jails and take stock of the ill-treatment and appalling condition of all the prisoners of conscience belonging to state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he “he salutes the steadfastness and deep conviction of our prisoners of conscience.”
While giving details in a press release here, Geelani alleged, “It is unfortunate that the fascist ruling class treat our resistance leaders like professional criminals in their so-called jails which have been turned into worst centres of interrogation.”
Hurriyat leader quoting the relatives of the inmates having interviews with them said that the incarcerated leaders or activists have been kept in solitary confinement in small unhygienic cells.
“They face the wrath of the jail authorities every movement. Be it a so-called search operation, transfer from one cell to another, fall in line for receiving food or asking for any medical treatment, medicine or any other petty amenities, they are treated as slaves, causing indelible prints of degradation and humiliation on their minds.”
Hailing what he said “uncompromising conviction” and “highest order of sentimental” attachment with the Kashmir struggle, Geelani paid rich tributes to them including, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Mohammad Qasim, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Gh. Mohammad Bhat, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Syeda Asia Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, sahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Aslam Wani, sahaid Yousuf, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Muzuffar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Shafi Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Talib Hussain, Ahtisham, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Ab. Gani Bhat, Nasir Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Amin Ahanger, Nisar Ahmad Najar, Gh. Hussain Wagay, Gh. Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nazir Ahmad Mantoo, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Zahir Abas Lone, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Sajad Ahmad Beigh, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Khawaja, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Mehraj Ahmad Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Azad Ahmad Mir, Riyaz Ahmad Behroo, Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh, Kaleem Mohammad, Javid Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Asif Bhat, Asif Gul, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Abdul Rehman Tantray, Mohammad Yaseen Tantray, Javid Ahmad War, Maqsood Ahmad, Mohammad Ayoub Malla, Zafar Islam, Mohammad Rajab Bhat, Mashooq Ahmad Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Najar, Parvez Ahmad Najar, Aabid Ahmad Kachroo, Showkat Mehraj, Fayaz Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar, Fahran Lalu, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Waseem Mehraj, Umar Ahmad Dar, Irshad Khawaja, Tajamul-Islam, Aadil Ahmad Shah, Ashiq Hussain Ganie, Parveez Ahmad Ganie, Hilal Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Malik. Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, Ishfaq Ahmad Makroo, Riyaz Ahmad Malik, Aasif Nisar Malik, Aasim Yaseen Malik, Zahir Ahmad Nala, Abdul Hamid Parray, Asadullah Parray, Showkat Hakeem, Mehraj-ud-din Nanda, Abdul Ahad Mir.