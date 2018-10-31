Hurriyat (G) discusses prevailing Kashmir situation

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) on Tuesday held Majlis-e-Shoora (Executive Council) meeting which was presided over by its Secretary General, Ghulam Nabi Sumji.
According to statement issued here, the meeting was attended by the heads or representatives of the constituent parties of the amalgam. The meeting discussed at length various issues including the prevailing most situation of the state.
The meeting expressed its grave concern on the “arrogant attitude adopted by Indian occupation forces, which have been instrumental for the prevailing volatile situation in Kashmir.”
In his presidential speech, Hurriyat Secretary General said “India using its military might to crush our genuine movement by killings, vandalizing of properties, ruthlessness and arrests spree against the people of Kashmir.” “Such intriguing and vile acts of repression have failed in the past to bend the people and in future any such pressure tactics by India shall meet its own end,” he said. “It is not a hobby of our youth engaged in an armed struggle but a reaction of Indian military occupation on Jammu and Kashmir,” said Sumji. Hurriyat leader while highlighted the need for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem, said “coercive measures, killings, detentions and suppressions will yield nothing, instead will lead to devastation.” Hurriyat leader urged the people to stay away from the Panchayat elections. Hurriyat Secretary General appealed the UN and the civilized member countries of the world to take cognizance of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.