May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (G) delegation visits Sumbal rape victim’s residence

 On the directions of Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, a high level delegation of his faction of Hurriyat Conference comprising Bilal Sidqui, Molvi Bashir, Ghulam Mouhammad Nagoo, Peer Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Maqbool Maghami, Arhad Ahmad Bhat, Zamrooda Habib and Yasmeen Raja visited Trehgam, Sumbal and conveyed the deep sympathies for the baby victim and her parents.
The delegation strongly condemned the gruesome incident, demanded fair probe and speedy trail to serve an exemplary punishment to the culprit for committing the heinous crime.

 

 

 

 

 

 

