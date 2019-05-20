Hurriyat (G) delegation visits Pulwama, Shopian villages

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) on Sunday visited Pulwama and Shopian villages in south Kashmir districts—expressing their dismay over the prevailing situation in the areas.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said that on the directions of chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani a high level delegation comprising Hurriyat secretary General Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Bilal Ahmad Sidqui, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Gazi Manzoor and Zahid Gulzar visited Tehab, Karimabad and Panzgam villages of Pulwama and Shopian districts to express their deep condolences and heartiest sympathies with grief stricken families whose sons and near and dear ones have been killed during the preceding days.

Hurriyat leader while paying rich tributes to slain youth, blamed India for its reluctance to resolve Kashmir issue by accepting right to self-determination as a most peaceful and democratic formula.

Hurriyat leaders condemned the cordon and search operations conducted by forces during the night hours in the holy month of Ramadan. Leaders expressed their grave concern on the unabated human rights violations and demanded immediate cognizance taken by UN and help resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.