About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (G) delegation visits Kulgam

Published at September 18, 2018 04:23 AM 0Comment(s)429views


Srinagar

On the directions Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani a high level delegation headed by General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji including Rafiq Ahmad Ganie, Yasmeen Raja, Gazi Manzoor, Arshad Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain and Sajad Ahmad visited the residences of slain youth of Kulgam Qazigund and paid rich tributes to them.
Addressing the gathering at Fatehpora and Aanchdora the Hurriyat leaders while condoling and consoling the families of the slain youth urged people to “rise to the occasion and safeguard the sacrifices by observing a complete election boycott.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top