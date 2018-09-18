Hurriyat (G) delegation visits Kulgam

Srinagar
On the directions Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani a high level delegation headed by General Secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji including Rafiq Ahmad Ganie, Yasmeen Raja, Gazi Manzoor, Arshad Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain and Sajad Ahmad visited the residences of slain youth of Kulgam Qazigund and paid rich tributes to them.
Addressing the gathering at Fatehpora and Aanchdora the Hurriyat leaders while condoling and consoling the families of the slain youth urged people to “rise to the occasion and safeguard the sacrifices by observing a complete election boycott.”