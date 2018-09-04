About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hurriyat (G) delegation expresses condolence with Abdul Aziz Dar

Published at September 04, 2018


Srinagar, Sept 3:

On the directions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, a delegation led by Hurriyat office Superintendent Peer Abdul Rashid comprising of Syed Mohammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Mohammad Yousuf Mujahid and Mohammad Afzal Wani visited the residence of Abdul Aziz Dar (General Moosa) at Syeeda Kadal, Srinagar on the sad occasion of his mother’s demise.
The delegation extended a condolence message of Syed Ali Geelani to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the deceased mother and forbearance for the aggrieved family.
Sumji condemns arrest spree by govt forces
Srinagar, September 3: All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumji in a statement condemned the arrest spree of the resistance movement leaders and activists, at the hands of forces and the police authorities.
Terming the frequent use of draconian laws like PSA and AFSPA as a shield to safeguard the men in uniform from any impeachment in any court of law, the Hurriyat leader said forces enjoy impunity while unleashing a reign of terror and killings against the political activists.

