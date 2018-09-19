Hurriyat (G) convenes Majlis-e-Shoora meet; discuss poll boycott

Srinagar, September 18:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani once again urged people to boycott the upcoming Municipal and Panchayat polls. While addressing a meeting of Majlis-e-Shoora (the advisory council) at his Hyderpora residence on Tuesday Geelani said, “The sham elections have been used as a tool of subjugation, changing demography and tinkering of state subject law in addition to plunder of economic assets of the state.”
Blaming the mainstream political parties for turbulence and intimidation faced by the people of Kashmir the senior Hurriyat leader appealed people not to allow “such gullible elements to deceive them anymore.”
The meeting resolved that Kashmir dispute is inherited to the division of India in 1947 when except Jammu and Kashmir; rest of the states of United India decided their fate, by joining either to India or Pakistan. The meeting termed Kashmir issue as a political and humanitarian issue to be settled by exercising free and fare plebiscite.
In his presidential address, Hurriyat chairman referring to the annals of history of Kashmir regretted the role of the British to “facilitate the Indian military occupation by resorting to delaying tactics in implementing the right to self-determination as the only democratic and peaceful formula for the permanent resolution of this issue.” The Hurriyat leader also regretted, what he termed as, “the dubious role” played by some leaders of Kashmir to help India.
Addressing the meeting, the Hurriyat leader advised the members of the Majlis Shoora to preach Islamic teachings in letter and spirit for eradicating the social evils, consumption of drugs and other immoral activities spreading in our society in the grab of modernism. He said, “Our noble character as a good Muslim is a surety for divine help.”
Paying tributes to the people who lost their lives for the “Kashmir cause” Geelani pledged to carry this “sacred mission to its logical conclusion.”
Hurriyat chairman also saluted the incarcerated leaders and activists for their “resolve and patience” in jails in and outside the state.