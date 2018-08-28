Hurriyat (G) convenes executive committee meeting

Extends support to JRL to foil attempts to change state subject law
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 27:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Monday said the conglomerate convened a meeting of its executive committee (Majlis Shoora) at its Peerbagh, Hyderpora office.
The meeting presided over by Hurriyat General Secretary Gh Nabi Sumji discussed at length various issues including the prevailing critical situation of the state, Hurriyat (G) statement said, adding: “The meeting expressed its grave concern over the arrogant attitude adopted by Indian forces and legal institutions which have been instrumental for the prevailing volatile situation in the state where people are being intimidated, abused and humiliated on the one hand and their patience is put to an acid test by the legal institutions, day in and day out by displaying the venomous sword in the shape of proposed abrogation of article 35-A and 370 on the other hand.”
The meeting reiterated its unwavering commitment to extend its full support to JRL program against any attempt to change the state subject law and demography, statement said, adding: “The meeting made a fervent appeal to the people to remain vigilant about the ill designs of Indian imperialism and observe complete civil curfew on 30 and 31 August.”
The meeting condemned the human rights violations at the hands of forces and termed the “onslaught on civil liberty of people as a heinous war crime”, statement said.
Statement said the meeting appealed the UN and “civilized member countries of the world” to take cognizance of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated “its demand for a plebiscite as a democratic formula for a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue,” statement said.
The meeting expressed its anguish on the continuous house arrest of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and termed it a deep conspiracy “to keep away the icon of our movement from his loving people”, statement said.
The meeting accused the rulers “of using the dastardly long term house arrest as a ploy to damage Geelani’s health. Statement said, adding, the meeting condemned the “illegal and illogical” arrest of Feroz Ahmad Khan of Muslim league, a constituent unit of the amalgam, by Police Station Rajbagh saying that “Feroz Ahmad Khan is a well known political leader of resistance movement. His grounds of detention are not disclosed yet and his family members were not informed about his arrest.”
“The meeting termed the nocturnal raid on his house and causing huge damage to household valuables as a sheer vengeance,” statement said.
Statement said the meeting was attended by Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Peer Abdul Rashid, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Zamrooda Habib, Bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Nisar Hussain Rather, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, Abdul Hameed Ilahi and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.