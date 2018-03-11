Hurriyat (G) condemns restrictions on Geelani, says Mehbooba following in Omar’s footsteps

Risimng Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Strongly condemning the house arrest of Syed Geelani, Hurriyat Conference (G) Saturday said the imprisonment of its leaders has “no constitutional and moral justification and police is suppressing peaceful voices just with the barrel of gun”.
Hurriyat (G) said that police have “invented a new process of house arrests and banning of political activities of Geelani and other leaders”.
“Police and authorities never produced any legal justification for this illegal house arrest process and they never explained that under which act or section of the law is Geelani being imprisoned in his house. This lawlessness continued in the period of Omar Abdullah and now PDP government is following the suit in its rule,” Hurriyat (G) statement said, adding: “Today nobody was allowed to meet Syed Ali Geelani and even staff members and relatives were stopped by police.”
Hurriyat (G) said police contingent frisk everyone who want to meet Syed Ali Geelani.
While lashing out at Mehbooba Mufti, statement said while in opposition benches, she often criticized National Conference for placing Geelani under continuous house arrest and now in treasury benches, “she is following in footsteps of Omer Abdullah”.
“Since past seven years, Syed Ali Geelani has been barred from offering religious obligations and Eid prayers and even denied to attend funerals. Today more police personnel were deployed and no one was allowed to meet him. During all this period he is being neither allowed to venture out nor allowed to offer religious obligations. The ailing leader is suffering from multiple ailments and undue restrictions and curbs are taking heavy toll on him,” statement said.
Hurriyat (G) while castigating the PDP-led coalition said: “Their rhetoric about ‘battle of ideas’ proved a hoax and despite their tall claims about freedom of expression, they are chasing political leaders, strangulating genuine voices, curbing peaceful political activities and implicating and caging leadership on fake allegations.”
Statement while condemning the continued house detention of Syed Ali Geelani said: “Stopping leaders from performing their religious and social responsibilities is gross violation of human rights and interference in the personnel and religious rights.”
“What is the justification in turning his residence into a sub-jail,” Hurriyat (G) asked and added “nobody and not even media and his family members can meet him”.
“We are not afraid of state power and threats, nor will we budge, people will follow struggle and show resentment despite all odds,” statement said, adding: “We will never accept supremacy or hegemony of India and will oppose rule by force and pursue over genuine struggle till dispute is resolved as per aspirations of people. This is simply a psychological war to break our resolve,” statement said.
Hurriyat (G) statement added: “Whenever we ask the policemen to justify the restrictions, they instead of producing any written order, refer to the commandments of higher authorities, saying they are obeying their superiors.”
Terming these curbs as “state terrorism”, statement said, “Such cowardice acts are unjustified, unethical and illogical.”
